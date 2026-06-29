Air Cleaning Technologies Is the Go-to Provider for Professional Air Handler Repairs in Gaithersburg and Bowie, Maryland

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2026 --Air handling units are essential for optimizing HVAC performance and enhancing the system's durability. These units are designed to condition, filter, and circulate air throughout a building. Over time, daily use and regular operation result in wear and tear, leakage, and malfunctioning parts. Moisture accumulation and untreated corrosion often lead to the growth of mold and mildew, resulting in the spread of contaminants and pollutants through ductwork, which reduces air quality and increases energy costs.



Maryland properties can rely on Air Cleaning Technologies for efficient air handler repairs in Gaithersburg and Bowie, Maryland. The professionals follow a step-by-step process to ensure service clarity and compliance with local codes, safety standards, and federal guidelines. The experts begin the service with an Air Handler Unit (AHU) survey, which enables licensed and certified technicians to inspect both the original design and the current condition.



The team then takes a detailed look at the operating velocities, casing leakage, trap locations, and component clearances. Ensuring transparency and clarity in the process, the professionals provide a detailed Condition Report to inform the clients about the restoration required. This allows the property managers to make an informed decision about the repair service. Following this, the professionals conduct a surface sampling for biological growth. The team uses HEPA-equipped vacuums and EPA-registered cleaners to eliminate contaminants from casings and components.



The trained technicians at Air Cleaning Technologies remove all corroded metal panels and condensate pans, replacing them with custom stainless steel liners and seam-welded, double-wall insulated condensate pans. From re-piping condensate traps to applying immersion-grade sealants and fire-retardant top coats, Air Cleaning Technologies takes care of the entire process. The company has established a reputation in the industry by offering detailed reports and before-and-after photos.



The company's goal is to increase system durability, ensure optimal HVAC performance, and enhance energy efficiency without exceeding the budget. Air Cleaning Technologies has become the top choice among commercial, healthcare, and government clients.



To learn more about air handler repairs in Gaithersburg and Bowie, MD, or request a quote, call 703- 547-1680.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies is Maryland's premier provider of air handler cleaning, restoration, and custom HVAC solutions. The company has been delivering certified inspections, biofilm testing, deep cleaning, component repairs, and system upgrades, with a focus on creating healthier indoor environments and optimizing HVAC performance for properties.