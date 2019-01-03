Air Cleaning Technologies Offers Best Air Duct Sanitizer in Alexandria and Arlington Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --Air Cleaning Technologies (ACT) is a renowned company for providing several environmental and indoor air quality services for commercial and residential in addition to government buildings, laboratories, and hospitals as well as other facilities. The company is known to specialize in restoring, testing, maintaining and cleaning systems by working with engineers, contractors, and architects to design and develop new systems and fasten environmental challenges.



At Air Cleaning Technologies air duct sanitizer in Alexandria and Arlington Virginia is carried out by the qualified and knowledgeable professionals who have skill in duct cleaning for all types of facilities, which include healthcare, where organic pollutants can feature into the equation, besides normal contaminants for instance mold and dust.



The company provides services to the customers throughout the United States with workplaces in Baltimore, MD and Pittsburgh, PA and an air filter testing facility, showroom, headquarters, and distribution center in Sterling, VA. Apart from offering air duct cleaning services, the company also provides air handler repairs in Frederick and Rockville Maryland. Air Cleaning Technologies has over two decades of expertise, and it has been able to put up a solid reputation with its clients. It has a vast 30,000 square foot warehouse and therefore, it can stock each standard size air filter and essential supplies. Their devoted sales team is available to talk about effectiveness, offer cost-saving options, and answer questions and also help with proposal pricing.



To get more information about the services that the company provides or to get a free quote, one can give the company a call at 703-547-1680. The staff members here are at all times all set to help out the customers with whatever they require.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies (ACT) provides environmental and indoor air quality services for government and commercial buildings, hospitals, and laboratories and other facilities.