Air Cleaning Technologies Offers Capable Services of HVAC UV Lights in Baltimore and Fairfax

Air Cleaning Technologies is a company that is committed to identifying and solving air quality problems in varied settings. They provide competent assistance for air handler maintenance in Leesburg and Annapolis. Air Cleaning Technologies works with mechanical contractors, building maintenance, and HVAC specialists to ensure their clients enjoy a clean, safe, and comfortable indoor environment. The comprehensive service offered by Air Cleaning Technologies starts with assessing client systems and needs, followed by environmental testing. They combine that testing process with HVAC/Air Filtration, CBR, and environmental services to solve any identified issues.



Biological and toxic volatile organic compounds (VOC) threaten various medical facilities. Even though traditional sterilization solutions are effective on the surface, they cannot address several forms of contamination. In fact, many invisible threats are not recognized until after people become sick. Hence, it will be smart to use UV lights to maintain a sterile indoor environment. UV-C light kills microorganisms by scrambling their DNA, thus preventing microorganisms.



Air Cleaning Technologies can seamlessly install UV-C light technology to reduce Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), sterilize airborne pathogens, and eliminate mold and biofilm. UV-C light not only neutralizes toxic and odor-causing VOCs, but it may also even improve HVAC efficiency. Availing solutions of HVAC UV lights in Baltimore and Fairfax through Air Cleaning Technologies can allow people to cut down their maintenance expenses while extending the life of their HVAC system. This company offers a range of valuable services, starting from coil disinfection to airborne disinfection and surface disinfection for unoccupied spaces. They even have systems mainly designed for ice and water dispensers. Air Cleaning Technologies is renowned for offering Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI), a well-established disinfection technology. This safe and scientifically proven application is used extensively in water treatment, food processing, and air purification systems.



