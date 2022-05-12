Air Cleaning Technologies Offers Expert Assistance for Air Handler Maintenance in Manassas and McLean, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2022 --Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. is a well-established company that deals with a host of equipment and solutions to improve indoor air quality.



They primarily offer air handler unit restoration in Manassas and Tysons, Virginia.



Custom Air Handling Units (AHU) designed and built by Air Cleaning Technologies can effectively deliver heated or cooled air into an air duct system and result in evenly distributed conditioned air throughout a building. The unique built-in filter system of the company removes pollutants from the indoor air, reducing many of the allergy triggers and improving the overall air quality.



Cooled or heated air from the system will get pushed into the air handler by fans and then pass-through filters that collect allergens, dust, and other pollutants. This conditioned, cleaned air is pushed into the ductwork and circulated throughout a facility. Air Handling Units combine a range of ventilation systems into a single system. They are highly helpful in improving air quality, increasing HVAC system energy efficiency, and reducing airborne allergens.



Through Air Cleaning Technologies, one can even acquire services of air handler maintenance in Manassas and McLean, Virginia. If these systems are not properly maintained, they can become non-functional. Typical use of AHUs leads to wear and tear. They can develop water leaks and casing deterioration. This will invariably reduce their effectiveness.



Moreover, the contamination resulting from the deterioration of the unit is circulated via the HVAC system as well. To prevent such a situation, it is essential to ensure the proper cleaning and upkeep of AHUs through companies like Air Cleaning Technologies. Their professionally trained technicians clean, sanitize, and seal existing air handlers so they can continue to contribute to a clean, comfortable indoor air environment at a facility.



Give Air Cleaning Technologies a call at 703-547-1680.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies is a major company that offers environmental and indoor air quality services, and they cater to clients across the United States.