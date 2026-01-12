Air Cleaning Technologies Offers High Efficiency Air Filtration Systems in Baltimore and Washington D.C.

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2026 --Dust, pollen, mold, and mildew can be dangerous to health. People suffering from bronchial issues are more at risk. With efficient air filtration systems in sites, these contaminants can be easily removed from the room.



Most contemporary air filtration systems can remove at least 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and other hazardous substances from the air. By capturing particles through air filters, these systems can keep a room cool and comfortable, ensuring everyone can breathe fresh air.



Air Cleaning Technologies is a leading company specializing in high-efficiency air filtration systems in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.. These filters are key to the overall air filtration mechanism, as they can capture larger debris and activated carbon filters and remove the smallest and finest particles.



With years of experience in the industry, Air Cleaning Technologies has earned a stellar reputation for its services and offerings across industries, including hospitals, laboratories, and other facilities. The company serves contractors, architects, and engineers by providing new systems and handling specific environmental challenges.



Certified Air Filtration Specialist (CAFS) by the National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) and trained in accordance with The National Air Duct Cleaning Association (NADCA), their experts deliver consistent services.



As a leader, they can also restore and repair existing systems. Their air handler restoration services are aimed at commercial, health care, and federal government facilities. Other services include duct cleaning, cooling tower restoration, custom air handling units, HVAC system restoration, and more.



For more than twenty years, the company has completed over 4,000 projects and received 15 awards and certificates. Its 100 years of combined experience enable it to go above and beyond the expectations of its clients.



These high-efficiency air filtration systems can perform several tasks, from real-time air quality monitoring to reducing harmful pollutants and contaminants.



Call 703-547-1680 for more details.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies offers high-efficiency air filtration systems in Baltimore, Washington D.C., and surrounding areas. They specialize in custom-designed solutions for various residential, commercial, and industrial applications.