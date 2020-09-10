Air Cleaning Technologies Offers High-Quality Air Duct Sanitizer in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2020 --Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. offers a host of environmental and indoor air quality services. Through them, people can seek commercial air duct cleaning in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia. This company's professionals carry out projects in government and commercial buildings, hospitals, laboratories, and other facilities. Apart from testing, cleaning, maintaining, and restoring systems, they also help design and develop new systems to solve specific environmental challenges.



Air Cleaning Technologies caters to customers throughout the United States. They have their air filter testing facility, showroom, and distribution center in Sterling, VA. Their 30,000 square-foot warehouse is stocked with filters of all sizes, MERV ratings, and efficiency levels. In addition to providing high-quality products, the staff members of Air Cleaning Technologies can also advise their patrons on extending the life of a system, increasing efficiency, or reducing repairs.



Apart from a full line of air filters and air filter housings, Air Cleaning Technologies also offers premium air duct sanitizer in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia. Their products include HEPA and ULPA filters, as well as panels and pleated filters. By working alongside mechanical contractors, building maintenance, and HVAC specialists, the staff members of Air Cleaning Technologies do their best to make sure that their clients can enjoy a comfortable, safe, and clean environment. They are fully committed to both identifying and solving a variety of air quality issues.



Air Cleaning Technologies' team ideally starts off their projects by assessing their clients' systems and requirements, followed by environmental testing. They combine their testing efforts with HVAC/Air Filtration, CBR, and environmental services to identify their clients' most prominent concerns. After identifying the core issues, Air Cleaning Technologies offers its clients various solutions and products that competently solve their problems.



Contact them at 703-547-1680 for details.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies has two decades of service experience in the Washington, D.C. area. They focus on providing environmental and indoor air quality services.