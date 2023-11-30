Air Cleaning Technologies Offers Highest Standards in Commercial HVAC Duct Cleaning in Frederick and Alexandria, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2023 --Commercial HVAC units handle much more duct, debris, and harmful allergens than residential units. Since they undergo perhaps more wear and tear and have to work harder for the desired cooling and heating as per the seasons, their upkeep and maintenance become all the more frequent and mandatory. Commercial space owners cannot afford to overlook the cleaning as it might reduce the unit's efficiency and lifespan.



When it comes to commercial HVAC duct cleaning in Frederick and Alexandria, Virginia, the cleaning needs to be more deep and thorough. Only superficial cleaning will not be sufficient. The cleaning professionals at Air Cleaning Technologies are well aware of the same. That is why they don't stop at simply cleaning the interior surfaces of commercial ductwork. To ensure the highest level of cleaning, their certified professionals are trained and equipped to clean all system parts, from vents back to heating coils and fans.



Not every company that offers duct cleaning has the training and certifications to clean fans, heating coils, and other parts of the HVAC system. This results in sub-part cleaning. As air is circulated throughout the entire system, any contaminants, allergens, pollutants, and other threats to air quality and health are pulled into the duct system. So, cleaning the ductwork without cleaning the entire HVAC system is an inefficient method that does not offer the whole level of sanitation achieved with the complete process practiced by Air Cleaning Technologies.



Their proven process also focuses on testing, identifying, and resolving issues that reduce the quality of air and complete system cleaning. By meeting and exceeding the stringent standards established by the National Air Duct Cleaning Association (NADCA), Air Cleaning Technologies helps to prevent the spread of contaminants.



The company also caters to HVAC cleaning for lab and healthcare facilities. Both types of facilities need to maintain the highest standards in air quality. Both of these types of facilities count on ACT to help them maintain these standards. ACT uses High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) vacuums to trap the tiniest airborne particles and compressed air whips, the gold standard in duct cleaning. They also employ high-quality rotation brushes that remove heavy build-up. The work is performed with HEPA containment units, using negative air pressure to clean the air and prevent contaminants from being released.



Call 703-547-1680 for more details.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies offers various services, including air handler leaning, commercial HVAC cleaning, HVAC system restoration, and more.