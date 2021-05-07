Air Cleaning Technologies Offers Impeccable Indoor Air Quality Services in Baltimore and Fairfax, Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2021 --Indoor pollutants that contaminate the air can be hazardous for health. The odorless and colorless contaminants released in the air are inhaled and cause serious health issues. In most cases, they often remain unnoticed, leading to long-term exposure and chronic health problems.



Air Cleaning Technologies offers quality indoor air quality services in Baltimore and Fairfax, Virginia. Being odorless, colorless, and tasteless, they often pose serious health risks to people who breathe them in.



Some of the familiar sources of indoor air pollutants include paints, solvents, air fresheners, cosmetics, adhesives and glues, pesticides, fuel from stoves, heaters, fireplaces, chimneys, over cleaners, asbestos, carpeting, candles, vehicle exhaust, and even wallpaper.



At Air Cleaning Technologies, the professional technicians go deep and identify the issues. Their comprehensive testing includes tests for mold, hazardous materials, lead, and other particles.



When they find a problem, they deliver integrated services intending to remove or remediate the problem. They serve to maintain, restore or replace any systems responsible for hazard.



Comprehensive testing helps improve the indoor air quality and ascertains few sick days and increased productivity. Even in spaces retrofitted to meet LEED standards, air quality-related illnesses can be reduced by as much as 50%.



The humidity and dampness in the room encourage mold growth. Mold and mildew are dangerous for health. If not addressed and removed on time, they can trigger allergic reactions, respiratory problems, and skin problems. Because of prolonged exposure to mold, people with chronic lung illness can develop mold infections in their lungs.



The only way to do away with this problem is through proper ventilation of an indoor space. Stuffy air, excess moisture, condensation on cold surfaces, and mold and mildew growth are signs of poor ventilation.



