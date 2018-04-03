Air Cleaning Technologies Performs Indoor Air Quality Testing in Fairfax and Reston Virginia

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --During the frosty winter, people usually tend to keep indoors to avoid cold in most of the USA. However, spending more time indoors makes one more vulnerable to indoor pollutants. Having an indoor air quality tested by experts is essential for lowering the chances of an attack or other allergic reactions.



The phrase indoor air quality usually refers to a wide variety of air quality problems that may arise in occupied buildings, including chemical exposure, toxic or irritating gases, particulates, or biological materials. While no single test exists that can determine all potential factors in one step, the experienced and qualified inspectors at Air Cleaning Technologies will devise a testing regimen tailored to one's specific space, industry, or concerns to help ensure one's building, home, or office is as safe and comfortable as possible.



Given the nature of the test, it requires a depth and breadth of specialized knowledge and expertise, along with specialized training. At Air Cleaning Technologies, the inspectors are all trained and experienced in construction techniques, building diagnostics, pressure testing, and building systems. This knowledge, combined with the time and detail needed for a thorough inspection, will ensure that the clients are getting useful information and solid, unbiased report on indoor air quality testing in Fairfax and Reston, Virginia.



With more than a decade of experience in the field, ACT has been providing environmental and indoor air quality services for government and commercial buildings, hospitals, laboratories, and other facilities. Apart from testing, cleaning, maintaining and restoring systems, they also work with contractors, architects, and engineers to design and develop new systems and solve specific environmental challenges. Other service includes CBR filtration, custom HVAC systems maintenance, and other environmental services. One can enjoy pure, clean air with comprehensive indoor air quality control.



To know more about ventilation system in Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia, visit http://www.aircleaningtechnologies.com/products/cbr-contaminant-filtration-and-ventilation.



