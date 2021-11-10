Air Cleaning Technologies Specializes in Air Handler Repairs in Washington, DC and Bowie, Maryland

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --An air handler unit aims to improve the quality of air provided by an HVAC system. Like many other commonly used equipment, they are subjected to wear and strain, which leads to water leaks and degradation. As a result of these concerns, the efficiency of an air handler unit is significantly reduced. Furthermore, contaminants from the degradation of the unit are cycled via the HVAC system. To keep the machine from becoming non-functional over time, proper air handler repairs in Washington, DC, and Bowie, Maryland, would be required.



Air Cleaning Technologies (ACT) provides a comprehensive range of environmental and indoor air quality services for various facilities. Hospitals, labs, government, commercial buildings, and a variety of other amenities are among them. The company provides testing, cleaning, maintenance, and restoration services for air systems, and they work in tandem with contractors, architects, and engineers to design and develop new systems. People in Washington DC and Bowie, Maryland may immediately seek out the services of this organization for air handler repairs.



Air Cleaning Technologies is focused on enhancing the quality of indoor air in buildings. The experts work with HVAC specialists, mechanical contractors, and even building maintenance experts to ensure that their clients have pleasant, clean, and safe surroundings. The organization is dedicated to quickly identifying and resolving a variety of air quality issues. They can quickly provide competent air duct cleaning services to residents of Alexandria and Reston, Virginia.



The variety of services offered by Air Cleaning Technologies entails a thorough assessment and evaluation of the systems accompanied by necessary environmental testing. To resolve any fault that the company identifies, comprehensive testing with its CBR is highly recommended, along with HVAC/Air Filtration and environmental services. At Air Cleaning Technologies, the trained personnel can design and install a new system for customers experiencing troubles from a malfunctioning or outdated HVAC system. The industry-leading goods and services of the company are geared toward achieving environmental certifications and energy efficiency.



About Air Cleaning Technologies

Air Cleaning Technologies offers a host of services to the people of Annadale, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Reston, Sterling, and many of their nearby areas.