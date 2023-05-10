Air Cleaning Technologies Specializes in MERV 13 Filters in Alexandria and Baltimore

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2023 --As air quality becomes an increasing concern in densely populated cities such as Alexandria and Baltimore, implementing state-of-the-art air filtration systems has emerged to prevent the spread of airborne pathogens. The advent of MERV 13 filters, with their state-of-the-art technology and superior efficiency, has marked a pivotal breakthrough in this area.



These innovative filters, which boast a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value of 13, are perfect for capturing and eliminating a wide range of microscopic pollutants, including allergens, pet dander, mold spores, and viruses such as the flu and COVID-19.



Their distinguished performance and ability to improve the health and comfort of indoor environments have driven them to the fore of the HVAC industry, causing them to be the preferred choice for residential and commercial applications.



Air Cleaning Technologies is a leading provider of the best air filtration solutions in Alexandria and Baltimore. With the growing concern for indoor air quality, more homeowners are investing in high-quality air filters. Their MERV 13 filters in Alexandria and Baltimore are the perfect solution to improve the air quality in their client's homes or businesses.



MERV 13 filters are typically engineered to capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold spores, and pet dander. They can also remove bacteria and viruses from the air, which is particularly important during the ongoing pandemic.



The right filter can improve the air quality and protect the homeowner's health. Those who suffer from allergies, asthma, or other respiratory issues can benefit from MERV 13 filters. They can also help reduce the spread of airborne illnesses, making them an essential investment for any business or organization.



The use of high-quality materials contributes to their durability and endurance. The ease of installation and maintenance makes them a convenient and cost-effective solution for improving indoor air quality.



For more information on air systems cleaning specialists in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia, visit https://www.aircleaningtechnologies.com/.



Call 703-547-1680 for details.



About Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc.

With over two decades of experience, Air Cleaning Technologies, Inc. offers the best-in-class air quality services in Alexandria, Annadale, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Reston, Sterling, and the surrounding areas.