Air Cleaning Technology Offers Service for Ventilation System in Arlington and Alexandria Virginia

A fresh air duct ventilation system is a must for indoor ventilation. Air Cleaning Technologies offer a complete ventilation system in Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia. One can find an exclusive range of industrial air ventilation systems that are useful in providing a clean and safe environment in various production and warehouse units. These are manufactured using high-quality raw metal and other instruments that meet international quality standards.



The systems offered by the company are used in De-humid conditions. These are typically designed to provide fresh air by grills, blowers, and ducting. These systems also ensure ventilation for 24 hours that help in removing the foul smell and maintaining hygienic condition.



To improve indoor air quality, ACT has been working with mechanical contractors, building maintenance, and HVAC specialists. The prime objective of the company is to ensure that their clients enjoy air environments that are clean, safe, comfortable and compliant.



The technicians are experts in designing and installing a new system or restoring and upgrading existing system components. Their skilled, certified technicians and industry-leading products are the foundation for developing solutions that can help achieve energy efficiency goals and environmental certifications, optimize indoor air quality and achieve local, state and federal compliance.



With a 30,000 square foot warehouse, the company stocks every standard size air filter and the most-requested supplies, to be incredibly responsive to client needs. Their sales team is available to answer questions, discuss efficiency and cost-saving options, and help with proposal pricing.



They have an unmatched 10-year track record in the industry to design, fabricate, install and test each EFU to standards that far exceed that of a conventional air handling unit. Over the years, they have earned a good reputation in the community for the quality of their service and commitment to their customers.



To know more about indoor air quality testing in Fairfax and Reston, Virginia, visit http://www.aircleaningtechnologies.com.



