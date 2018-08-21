Air Conditioner Repair in Coquitlam a Specialty for Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --Summer is here, and it's been hot. When air conditioners are working at capacity, it's important to provide quality service and air conditioner repair before a breakdown occurs.



For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/air-condition-service-coquitlam.



While losing an air conditioner mid-summer is an uncomfortable inconvenience for most people, it can be a bit more risky for the elderly. Seniors often don't sweat as much as young adults—they're bodies aren't as efficient at heat regulation—and that makes them more prone to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.



As a company with over 22 years' experience servicing and repairing air conditioners in Vancouver, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. can dispatch a friendly technician that will check your unit to ensure it is running safely. With a quick check, they will ensure all components are clean and running efficiently. Any components that are old and worn can be replaced or repaired.



The technicians at Pro Ace Heating and Air Conditioning are familiar with all brands and models of AC units, including Trane, Goodman, Carrier, LG, Mitsubishi, and Samsung. Whatever the issue, they have the training and expertise to solve it—as well as access to quality parts.



With technicians that are Red Seal certified, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. specializes in both residential and commercial repairs. With regular air conditioner service, it's possible to avoid costly repairs—and keep family members safe and comfortable. To schedule a service appointment, contact Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.



About Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.

Serving Vancouver and Coquitlam for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations.



For more information on the company, log on to https://www.acecare.ca/ or call 604-293-3770.



