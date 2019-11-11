Air Current Inc Answers Quickly to AC Repair in Sanford and Lake Mary

Deltona, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2019 --An air conditioning unit is one of the most wanted and used equipment around the house. With usage round the clock, it sees wear and tear, and that might look forward to costly ac repair. If the air conditioning unit reaches such a junction, then there is one company that needs to be called upon for quick ac repair in Sanford and Lake Mary. Air Current Inc., has been a reliable name, and they have expertise in this field of work for many years. They have NATE Certified technicians who can look into the matter quickly and diagnose the problem. They can provide a quick solution as no one wants to remain stuck with a problematic ac unit for long. That is why the company offers 24/7 emergency service. Providing customers with the best service is their motive, and the technicians can work on any ac model and configuration.



The trained technicians working with Air Current Inc. can handle any ac issue that consists of a packaged unit, ductless system, mini-split system, HVAC unit, even a heat pump, and gas furnace. Apart from looking into repairs and handling issues, the company is also the first choice for installing energy-efficient ac units. The company also provides ductwork cleaning repair and replacement. Not only catering to residential clients, but Air Current Inc. will also be around for commercial ac repair and service. The technicians believe that preventive maintenance is also helpful in keeping the units in good shape. Air Current Inc., can be approached for the same as well.



The company has fully stocked vehicles that carry all the crucial parts and spares required to fulfill a repair job. For the installation of new air conditioning in Lake Mary and Sanford, the company is a right choice.



Call 386-532-8885 or 866-730-7418 for details.



About Air Current Inc.

Air Current Inc., has NATE Certified Technicians offering repairs, and new installation of air conditioning units in Lake Mary and Sanford.