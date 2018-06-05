Air Current, Inc Offers AC Repair and AC Service in Sanford with 10% off Service Call

Deltona, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --As the mercury soars and it becomes intolerable to stay outdoors, everyone wants to get indoors and enjoy the comfortable temperature of an air conditioning unit. Things tend to go haywire when the air conditioning unit breaks down out of the blue leaving one and all sweaty and tired. The only thing that can save the day is getting in touch with a company that can get the ac back in action in no time. There are many companies offering air conditioning service in Sanford and Lake Mary and who make promises of being at the door in no time but fail to come when they receive a service call. Air Current Inc., is different. They are one qualified air conditioning contractor that offers professional sales, installation, and service on all major brands. Not only that, the company is known to give great offers on their ac repair and service. While a preventative maintenance service costs around $85, they offer a $10 off on service call and nearly $100 off on new system purchase.



For those who do not have the financial stand to purchase a new air conditioning unit, Air Current Inc., is there to help them out. The company offers to finance new system installations to clients who qualify for the same. One of the best things to be noted about the company is that even if they do not install the ac unit, they will ensure that they fix it. Whether it is a split system or a package unit, does not matter. The company takes care of all ac repair and ac service in Sanford apart from running a check through the ductwork for maximizing the efficiency and energy savings.



Air Current Inc is also the authorized equipment dealer for Trane, Ruud, and Goodman. One can also view their product line at the showroom.



Call 386-532-8885 or 866-730-7418 for more details.



About Air Current Inc.

