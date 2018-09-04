Air Quality Control Duct Performs Duct Cleaning in Palm Beach Gardens and Palm City, Florida

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Many incidents happen quite unexpectedly, causing immeasurable damage. Fire can be the cause of a lot of damage. There are lots of examples that point out that the fire had been caught due to the dryer vent. A remarkable percentage of fire damage results from the dryer vent cleaning in Miami Beach and Palm Beach, Florida.



Air Quality Control Duct Cleaning is one such company that provides prompt, courteous service when it comes to dryer vent cleaning in Miami Beach and Palm Beach, Florida. With years of experience upon its sleeve, the company has earned a rock-solid reputation for its sheer dedication and customer service.



Their air duct and dryer vent cleaning services are comprehensive, and their air purification systems are reasonably priced and warranted. At Air Quality Control Duct Cleaning, they send their expert technicians to their clients' place to clean any duct system using a combination of tools including cable drives, air sweeps, and whips, HEPA filtered vacuum and brush systems.



The entire procedure involves some complicated steps such as opening and cleaning each and returning, cleaning the main trunk line, sanitizing all the register grills, finishing with a bacteria-killing treatment. They use drop cloths to protect one's home, and when they leave, their house is clean. All of their fees are established up front before they begin.



At Air Quality Control, they use industry-leading products registered with the EPA like LEED Green Rated Fiberlock IAQ8000 and Fosters 20-40, an antimicrobial coating for HVAC duct systems that's been proven effective for decades. It is designed to prevent the spread of mold and odor-causing bacteria effectively. The company uses this high-performance coating for use in ductwork, designed to bridge and reinforce duct liner or duct board, seal unlined ductwork before removal, and in preventing fiberglass from becoming airborne.



For more information about duct cleaning in Palm Beach Gardens and Palm City, Florida, visit https://www.air-duct-cleaning-florida.com/residential/residential-air-duct-cleaning.



About Air Quality Control Environmental Inc.

Air Quality Control Environmental Inc., has been serving both their residential and commercial clients since 1991 and they have been offering duct cleaning in Boynton Beach and Jupiter Florida, air duct cleaning as well as air purification and odor and smoke removal services.