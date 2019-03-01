Air Quality Control Environmental Inc Offers Exceptional Dryer Vent Cleaning in Boca Raton and Jupiter Florida

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2019 --There is only one company that understands the importance of thorough residential dryer vent cleaning in Boca Raton and Jupiter Florida, and that is none other than Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. The key to a healthy home lies in how well it is kept, and how thorough the owners are with the cleaning of every nook and corner of the house. The level of air pollution has risen over the years, and homeowners often find it hard to deal with the amount of dust and dirt that pollutes the indoor air. Now, indoor air is something that one breathes, and it has to be clear. For that very reason, it becomes all the more important for keeping the air vents clean. Getting the help of a professional company for vent cleaning in Palm Beach Gardens and Delray Beach Florida is a wise decision as cleaning all those clogged vents on own is not a good idea.



Air Quality Control Environmental Inc., is a well-known company for also dryer vent cleaning. They have been providing this service for many years now and has been very successful in keeping homes safe. It is a well-noted fact that lint built up in the dryer vents is often the source of house fires. The threat is always there, and precaution must be taken while there still is time. When the dryer vents are not cleaned for a long time, lint accumulates in the dryer vents, and when the dryer vents overheat due to the clogging, a fire breaks out. All that can be avoided with just cleaning the dryer vents. The company also uses an advanced patented system utilizing a combination of suction from a high powered vacuum and the thorough cleaning action of a rotating brush. The dangerous lint is completely removed from the venting system and from the dryer itself.



About Air Quality Control Environmental Inc.

Air Quality Control Environmental Inc., is one of the reliable and well-known companies offering vent cleaning in Palm Beach Gardens and Delray Beach Florida apart from dryer vent cleaning, air purification and filtration, attic insulation removal and replacement and more.