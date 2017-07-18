Air Quality Control Environmental Inc Offers Low Cost Vent Cleaning in Jupiter and Pembroke Pines Florida

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Clogged air vents is a risk for fire in homes. This is a secret that many homeowners are not aware of. That is where companies like Air Quality Environmental Inc., has been doing their part. The technicians working for Air Quality Control Environmental Inc., are all industry trained and have the knowledge of the hazards that can result from unclean or clogged air vents. Accumulation of lint in the dryer vent can cause overheating with lint build up. Once that piles up over time, the stage is set for a fire to breakout. The vent cleaning professionals in Jupiter and Pembroke Pines Florida can help avoid such a situation. Air Quality Control Environmental Inc., acts by the recommendation set by the NFPA where annual cleaning is mandatory for the long life of the AC unit.



Clients are often unaware of the benefits of vent cleaning or air duct cleaning in Jupiter and Palm Beach Florida that includes savings on utility bills, increasing the life span of the dryer, eliminating the fire hazard and reducing the drying time.



According to the technicians, it has been stated by many homeowners that they either get the dryer vents cleaned themselves or just ignore it as they consider calling the professionals for work to be expensive. The solution is provided by Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. They are working in association with Ygrene to make home improvement low cost to their residential and commercial clients. There is no need for money down, and one will get 100% financing.



Check eligibility today or call 954-345-5821 for discussion. One can also visit http://www.air-duct-cleaning-florida.com/ for details.



