Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. Offers Premium UV Germicial Lights in Palm Beach and Boca Raton, Florida

Established in 1991, Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. offers a wide range of air-quality control solutions to residential and business clients. They are especially renowned for providing competent services for HVAC cleaning in Sunrise and Boca Raton, Florida. Being a NADCA member, Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. maintains superior quality standards in delivering all its services.



UV germicidal lights can be quite effective in maintaining a healthy and sanitized indoor environment in modern buildings. They primarily aid in eliminating a variety of harmful bacteria and viruses. While HVAC UV lights work to prevent mold and microbial growth on coils, UV germicidal lights can be used in other areas as part of a total indoor air quality solution. Modern business organizations should especially consider installing UV germicidal lights at their premises to reduce allergy complaints and provide a healthier environment to the employee to work in. The demand for such lights has surged up considerably in recent years. Several companies install UV germicidal lights as either part of an HVAC UV lights system or as a separate unit to sterilize air to create a defensive layer that helps maintain a sanitized and healthy workplace. Also called an in-duct UVC system, these UV germicidal lights disinfect air during the normal air cycle. They are usually placed in an area that allows the light to be maximized in multiple directions.



Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. would be among the most reliable source to purchase and install UV germicidal lights in Palm Beach and Boca Raton, Florida. The HVAC UV light-type systems offered by the company can reduce germs from a sneeze by 99% within the first three feet. The expert service technicians of Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. have extensive knowledge of ductwork and HVAC systems and are trained to use the company's patented technologies.



Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. offers air duct cleaning services, dryer vent cleaning, air purification, and more to people across South Florida.