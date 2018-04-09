Air Quality Control Environmental Inc Offers Thorough Commercial Vent Cleaning in Palm Beach and Boynton Beach Florida

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --It is hard to believe that dryer vents are a source of fire hazard. This, however, is a fact and that is the reason it needs to be cleaned from time to time. According to the studies revealed by The Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 24,000 dryer vents can be the cause of fire breakouts in homes as well as in commercial spaces. Experts who have expertise in vent cleaning in Palm Beach and Boynton Beach Florida, are well aware that many commercial space owners and residential owner do not care of cleaning the dryer vents or air ducts from time to time. That leads to lint build up in the dryer vents which catches fire due to overheating. That is why the experts insist on cleaning the dryer vents which eliminates the fire hazard and thereby reduces the drying time and also increases the life of the dryer. That way it can also save on utility bills.



At Air Quality Control Environmental Inc., they work hard to meet the expectations of their clients. An air duct cleaning in Delray Beach and Stuart Florida needs to be carried out to the highest professional standards, and this is one company that keeps up to that. Once client trusts them with the dryer vent or air duct cleaning job, one can be ensured that they will receive prompt and courteous service.



Dryer vent cleaning is all the more important for those who own laundry facilities. Laundry centers need to hire professional help with dryer vent cleaning and maintenance that should take place at regular intervals. The professionals at AQC works with one's business to remove dryer lint accumulation. The company also offers an annual rate guarantee.



Call 954-345-5821 for more details.



