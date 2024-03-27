Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. Specializes in Commercial Coil Cleaning in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2024 --A lot of individuals are complaining of tiredness while at work. This can be due to sick building syndrome. Sick building syndrome is linked to poor indoor air quality, leaving employees experiencing headaches, respiratory issues, and even skin reactions. If a safe working environment isn't provided, this can lead to lost productivity, low morale, and even legal issues.



In most cases, the dirty evaporator coils are the hidden culprits. The HVAC system plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy workplace. One key component, the evaporator coil, removes heat from the indoor air. But just like a dirty air filter, grime build-up on these coils can cause major problems.



One of the significant setbacks of dirty coils is reduced airflow. Dirt chokes the coil, making it harder for air to pass through. As a result, the efficiency drops, and the system must work harder to cool the air, increasing energy usage and pressure. This further reduces cooling capacity.



To resolve this issue, Air Quality Control Environmental Inc. offers probiotic coil cleaning in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida to remove stubborn grime and harmful microbes. Their technicians bring their experience and expertise to ensure that the coils are thoroughly cleaned and functioning optimally, improving airflow and overall system efficiency. This service helps extend the HVAC system's lifespan and promotes healthier indoor air quality in commercial spaces.



Their commitment and excellence toward maintaining a clean and efficient HVAC system is unmatched in the industry. They aim to provide customers with a comfortable and healthy environment by delivering top-notch cleaning services. By having coils cleaned and maintained regularly, employers can reduce energy costs and prevent potential breakdowns, ultimately saving money in the long run. Regular maintenance can also help ensure that the HVAC system is operating safely and effectively.



The technicians are licensed and certified, and they know what it takes to keep HVAC systems running smoothly and efficiently. With their expertise, customers can trust that their systems are in good hands and will continue to operate at peak performance.



