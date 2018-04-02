Air Quality Control Environmental Offers Dryer Vent Cleaning in Palm Beach and Stuart Florida for Happy Homes

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --No one anticipates a fire hazard resulting out of the formation of lint in the dryer vent. That is where most of the people go wrong. Lint formation over many days can result in building up a fire hazard, and that can happen in anyone's home. Over the time, the dryer vent fills with lint that comes with the dryer filter. It does not take more time for the lint to build up and that soon results in overheating, and eventually a fire break out. To think that such incidents are rare occurrences is wrong. Every homeowner can go through this. There is this one company named Air Quality Control Environmental who can help with this. This one company has been around for many years, and they have been keeping homes and commercial properties away from the fire hazard by carrying out thorough dryer vent cleaning in Palm Beach and Stuart Florida.



Whether it is dryer vent cleaning or dryer duct cleaning in Palm Beach and Sunny Isles, the professionals at Air Quality Control Environmental Inc are specialists at cleaning and removing the dangerous lint that lurks inside the dryer vent. They follow the recommendations of the NFPA that asks for annual cleaning to ensure optimal air quality. They believe in carrying out the job with perfection and also focus on the benefits of cleaning the dryer vent like it reduces the drying time, saves money on the utility bills, increases the dryer's life and most importantly eliminates the fire hazard.



Air Quality Control Environmental Inc uses an advanced patented system utilizing a combination of suction from a high powered vacuum and the thorough cleaning action of a rotating brush. The dangerous lint is completely removed from the venting system and from the dryer itself. They also feature a new product that homeowners with a dryer can install for detecting exhaust problems before they turn into a threat. They are proud to feature "LintAlert," a dryer safety alarm which is worth consideration.



Call 954-345-5821 or visit https://www.air-duct-cleaning-florida.com/.



About Air Quality Control Environmental

Air Quality Control Environmental is proud to be South Florida's independent air quality authority. Since 1991, we have been providing area businesses and homeowners with excellent dryer duct cleaning in Palm Beach and Sunny Isles.