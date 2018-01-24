Air Quality Control Environmental Offers Vent Cleaning in Palm Beach for Healthier Homes

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --Most homeowners are unaware that their air conditioning unit is often the culprit behind the unhealthy environment in their home. When the air conditioning unit is not serviced or cleaned over a good period, there accumulates a lot of dirt, dust in the air vents. All of it can circulate in the air when the ac unit is put on. At the same time technicians handling vent cleaning in Palm Beach also point out that fiberglass particles often break free inside the ac ducts and that along with other particles also make their way through the air that one breathes. There is also the chance of these particles being carcinogenic leading to serious life threat. Air Quality Control Environmental takes charge of cleaning the dryer vents and air ducts so that homeowners can have the peace of mind that they are not breathing polluted air.



It cannot be denied that vent cleaning and air duct cleaning services in Hollywood Florida will help the air conditioning system perform better and also improve the indoor air quality. There are other signs of poor indoor air quality if the ac unit is not working well with family members suffering from asthma and allergies or skin irritations, trouble in the eyes, and runny nose. In such scenario getting the ac unit serviced or opting for professional air duct cleaning becomes a must.



The dryer vents cannot be overlooked either comments one of the professionals working with Air Quality Control Environmental. The dryer vents pose a fire risk due to lint build up over time if they are not cleaned regularly. It is a must to get the dryer vents cleaned at the earliest so that any threat of a fire breakout can be ruled out.



