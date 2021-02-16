Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2021 --Air Quality Control Environmental, Inc. suggests that businesses include professional air duct cleaning services in their HVAC COVID-19 business re-opening plans for 2021.



Recently SNIPS Magazine published an article featuring Mike Dexter, ASCS, CVI, secretary for the National Air Duct Cleaners Association's Board of Directors, and co-founder of Air Quality Control Environmental, Inc. Dexter mentions the importance of relationships between fabricators and duct cleaners to keep businesses protected from the risks of Coronavirus. He also hints at the responsibility of commercial businesses to include duct cleaning in their re-opening plans for 2021.



In an ideal world, Dexter comments that fabricators should design energy-efficient duct systems that not only provide reliable cooling but act as self-sufficient purification systems to keep out contaminants such as viruses. While the future of HVAC systems is in the air, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for efficient systems that prevent the spread of viruses at the source.



While self-purification HVAC systems are not widely available, Dexter hopes that fabricators will be more conscious of air quality from the "design phase" in a post-pandemic world. This brings Dexter to his closing argument that air quality control should be on everyone's agenda going into 2021.



The best way to ensure healthy air quality is through regular maintenance and air duct cleaning services. All businesses both large and small should have duct cleaning on their mind as they open their doors amidst the 2021 pandemic, and Air Quality Control Environmental, Inc. can help.



About Air Quality Control Environmental, Inc.

Air Quality Control Environmental, Inc. provides residential and commercial air quality control services to South Florida. From air duct cleaning, filtration, coil cleaning, nicotine removal, and more, Air Quality Control Environmental uses its 30 years of experience to serve clients with high-quality HVAC services that help clients breathe fresh and pure air.



As companies re-open in 2021, Air Quality Control Environmental suggests that commercial businesses include air duct cleaning in their COVID-19 reopening plan to keep businesses safe and free of harmful viruses. To learn more about Air Quality Control Environmental, Inc. visit www.air-duct-cleaning-florida.com today!