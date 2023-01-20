Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns, knows how poor air quality can affect the health of everyone and they offer air quality testing in Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, and throughout Florida. Whether it's pet dander, mold, pollen, and any other number of contaminants, knowing what is in the air being breathed allows clients to do something about it.



While people might not think it, generally the outdoor air quality is better than indoor air quality. With the tight tolerances in residential and commercial buildings today, the air inside a building doesn't exchange with the air outside like it used to. As such, the indoor air quality is worse than being outside, and this can be the result of many different factors.



People can exhibit symptoms of bad indoor air quality and not realize it is due to their air quality. Itchy or watery eyes, sneezing, headaches, respiratory issues, and more can all be signs that the air quality isn't as good as it could or should be. Building Performance Solutions can perform an air quality test to determine what sort of allergens are in the indoor air, and once they know the makeup of the air quality, they can then take steps to correct it.



Once clients know what is in their air, they can take steps to help clean it up to make everyone's life and health better. It might be as simple as having a few windows open to allow air exchange to happen with the outside air. In other cases, the air quality testing results may indicate other problems that need to be addressed, such as a mold issue.



Once clients improve their indoor air quality, they will notice a number of improvements in their health, including things such as:



- Better sleep

- A strengthened immune system to keep them from coming down with colds

- A better respiratory system

- And more.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer air quality testing along with other services for residential and commercial property owners.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, and throughout Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.