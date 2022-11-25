Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, is now offering important air quality testing appointments for homeowners and business owners in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota, and the surrounding areas. The indoor air could contain pet dander, volatile organic compounds, dust, lead, and numerous other particulates, and building owners can't do anything about them unless they know they are there. This is why they need to consult Building Performance Solutions to have an air quality testing.



What often happens is that clients will notice that when they are outside, they breathe just fine, but when they get inside, they will begin to have nasal irritation, sneezing, and sometimes it progresses to include headaches and nausea. These are indications that they should have an indoor air quality test performed in the building.



Once clients have this testing done, they will have a better idea of what may be making them have these symptoms. Clients can then move on to figure out the best way to handle improving the indoor air quality. Many times, this will include a cleaning of the building's air ducts as well as swapping out air filters on a more frequent basis.



For businesses getting the air quality tested, it can help to ensure that they are providing the best working environment possible for their team. When employees do not have to worry about the indoor air that they are working in, they can be more productive. Business owners also end up with less of their team becoming sick and missing work, leading to productivity improvements as well.



This is a surprising fact for many people, that outdoor air is often cleaner and has fewer irritants than indoor air. The buildings that are now put up, from homes to large multi-floor buildings, are very well sealed and insulated, and this means that fresh air circulation doesn't happen unless it is built into the design. This also means that having air quality testing is important to ensure that the indoor air is kept to a minimal contamination.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer air quality testing along with other services for residential and commercial property owners.



