Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp Is the Name to Trust for Dryer Vent Cleaning in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2022 --The importance of keeping the dryer vents clean is not felt unless something goes wrong. This is true for commercial buildings where installing mere fire suppression systems might not keep risks at bay. The importance lies in ensuring the dryer vents are equally well-maintained and kept clean. That is not a hassle only if the task is assigned to professionals. Maintaining clean dryer vents helps remove mold and reduce the chance of a fire breaking out. Air/Ref Corp professionals are trained and skilled to provide dryer vent cleaning in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York.



Air Ref has been offering dryer vent cleaning for many years. They understand how risky unclean or clogged dryer vents can be. They are aware that dryer vent cleaning is an integral part of maintaining commercial laundry facilities, including those found in multi-unit complexes, high-rises, apartments, condominiums, senior homes/assisted living, hospitals, and laundromats. In the commercial setup, dryer vent cleaning must be a regular practice. If not, there are two risks that can be hard to handle later. First, clogged dryer vents can obstruct the airflow, where the warm air cannot escape, and the dryer vent may get overheated and catch fire. The second risk is mold growth. Too much lint can retain moisture and give rise to mold growth. With timely cleaning, the dryer vent will retain its efficiency as well. If the dryer vents are clean, then it would be easy for moisture and warm air to escape quickly, enabling items to dry faster. The consumption of electricity will be less, thus saving on utility bills. The company has the resource to handle the job at its best, and the results are satisfactory.



Apart from dryer vent cleaning, the company also offers temporary air conditioning rental in New York City and Jersey City, New York, HVAC cleaning, and more.



Call NY: (212) 594-0300 or NJ: (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air/Ref Corp

Air/Ref Corp has more than 50 years of experience in offering Portable AC Rental, HVAC Cleaning, Custom Air Filters, Cooling Tower Cleaning services, and more.