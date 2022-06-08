Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp Offers Premium Services for Dryer Vent Cleaning in Manhattan and Jersey City, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2022 --Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp is a well-established company staffed with OSHA Certified technicians who are extensively trained in all aspects of HVAC System Cleaning. Through this company, one can also acquire quality air duct sanitizer in Manhattan and New York City, New York. Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp has serviced beyond 1,200 accounts over the years and maintains a 100% customer satisfaction rating.



Ensuring the proper safety of a commercial building tends to extend beyond installing an HVAC and fire suppression systems. Regular commercial dryer vent cleaning protects a building and its occupants from fire hazards. Dryer vent cleaning is crucial for maintaining commercial laundry facilities, including those found in hospitals, Laundromats, condominiums, high-rises, apartments, multi-unit complexes, and senior homes/assisted living.



The lint build-up in clogged dryer vents presents safety concerns, including fire break-out and mold growth. A commercial dryer may overheat and catch fire if warm air cannot escape from the system. On the other hand, if the lint retains a considerable amount of moisture, it will create an ideal environment for mold growth. Regular dryer vent cleaning is also vital for improving the dryer's efficiency. Unclogged vents allow heat and moisture to escape fast, enabling the machine to dry out items faster. Hence, the device is more efficient at drying and saves people time and money.



Anyone seeking assistance for dryer vent cleaning in Manhattan and Jersey City, New York can always contact Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp. They are a NADCA-certified company that can remove clogs and blockages quickly and efficiently. Their professional team uses the best quality brushes and industrial vacuum cleaners for the job.



It is recommended go for dryer vent cleaning every three to six months. Call Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp at (212) 594-0300.



