Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp. Offers Quality HVAC Duct Cleaning in New York City and Jersey City, New York

Homeowners are often worried about their indoor air quality. The heating and cooling system plays a vital role in keeping the indoor air quality intact. Poor air quality can increase the chances of health hazards, triggering asthma, cough, cold, and other bronchial diseases. Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp. is right up there to provide specialized HVAC duct cleaning in New York City and Jersey City, New York.



Contaminants and air pollutants, such as dander, dust, and chemicals, can get into the HVAC system and get re-circulated 5-7 times per day, on average. Gradually, this re-circulation leads to the build-up of contaminants in the ductwork.



While dirty ducts don't necessarily mean unhealthy air in the home, school, or workplace, they might cause significant health issues or capture contaminants that could account for severe problems for people with respiratory health conditions.



According to the U.S Department of Energy, 25-40 percent of the energy used for heating or cooling is wasted due to the poor mechanism of the system. The contaminants that pile up in the heating and cooling system exert pressure onto the system, reducing its lifespan to a certain extent.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp. has professionals who are certified and qualified by the NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association). Being OSHA certified, they adhere to the safety rules and regulations, providing the latest and most effective HVAC cleaning services.



The happy customers sharing their feedback and comments are a testament to their commitment to integrity.



About Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation

Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation has provided quality HVAC System Cleaning to clients in Moonachie, New York City, Weehawken, Newark, and Jersey City for over 50 years. Air Ref is the company customers turn to when they require portable cooling or heating equipment. They are aware that they give direct-to-site delivery and, if necessary, installation. They're open every day of the week, at all hours of the day.