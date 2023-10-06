Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp Specializes in HVAC Duct Cleaning in Manhattan and Jersey City

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2023 --Lack of HVAC duct cleaning can lead to many problems affecting the health and comfort of the occupants. Calling it a sick building won't be an exaggeration. A building is called a "Sick Building" when the indoor air quality increases the chances of people catching colds or the flu.



Dust and allergens in ducts can worsen asthma and allergies by affecting indoor air quality. If the ducts are not cleaned regularly, mold and bacteria can grow, causing a foul smell and potentially causing health issues.



Poor housekeeping is another possible cause of inefficient heating and cooling in homes. Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that can build up in enclosed spaces, such as poorly maintained HVAC ducts. It can cause vomiting, dizziness, and even death.



Air Ref has the skill, training, and experience to provide superior air duct inspection and cleaning. They have advanced tools and technology to ensure comprehensive HVAC duct cleaning in Manhattan and Jersey City. The technicians follow stringent processes and guidelines to deliver the most deserving results.



The personnel can visually evaluate ductwork and other easily accessible system components. They can locate possible hotspots for dirt accumulation and determine the extent of the required maintenance.



They also use a camera scope to inspect ducts and see what's happening inside. The professionals can quickly identify mold and mildew growth, moisture buildup, perforations/leaks, and other issues in the ducting.



By studying the designs, they can save time and ensure the safety of vital sections and components in the duct system. Cleaning air ducts can help reduce Sick Building Syndrome. It boosts morale, productivity, and one's bottom line.



Having the HVAC system professionally cleaned can result in a 30% increase in cooling efficiency. A mere 1% increase in productivity can compensate for all the energy a building uses.



Call: NY: (212) 594-0300or NJ: (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation

For over 50 years, Moonachie, NYC, Weehawken, Newark, and Jersey City residents have trusted Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation for reliable HVAC system cleaning services. Customers depend on Air Ref for temporary refrigeration or heating solutions. They know they offer on-site delivery and assembly if needed. They are available 24/7.