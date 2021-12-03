Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp Specializes in Portable Spot Cooling in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2021 --A portable air-cooling system is an excellent way to provide quick respite from hot weather in any space. A portable air conditioning device operates in the same way as a central or window air conditioner. As a result, portable air-cooling systems will require an air input to collect warm air from cooling and an outlet for discharging the water collected from the air. These units are portable and may be used to cool temporary constructions such as an outdoor party tent. Window air conditioners are more complex and time-consuming to install. Furthermore, a portable air conditioning system may be utilized to cool or dehumidify a specific space.



The capacity of a portable air-cooling system is measured in British thermal units (BTU), which indicate how much air the machine can cool each hour. When evaluating portable air conditioning systems, look at the BTU levels rather than the manufacturer's promises. Manufacturers use numerous factors to determine how much cooling is required for a given space. A portable air conditioning system should have at least 8000 BTU to cool 150 square feet, with every 1000 BTU cooling an additional 50 square feet.



Portable spot cooling in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York, is the fast transportable solution to the temperature management concerns since they are both effective and economical. Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp has the sturdy, adaptable units required for almost any temporary cooling application. With over 100 portable units available, Air Ref can supply just what is needed to keep things cool, whether it's a small area or an entire building. Their equipment comes in several sizes to meet the needs of a wide range of commercial spaces. Their professionals can supply and install the unit required with minimum disruption to the routine activities because consultations are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



For more information on dryer vent cleaning in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York, visit https://www.airrefcorp.com/.



Call NY: (212) 594-0300or NJ: (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation

Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation has provided quality HVAC System Cleaning to clients in Moonachie, New York City, Weehawken, Newark, and Jersey City for over 50 years. Air Ref is the company that their customers turn to when they require portable cooling or heating equipment. They are aware that they give direct-to-site delivery and, if necessary, installation. They're open every day of the week, at all hours of the day.