Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation has been providing HVAC cleaning services for over fifty years.



HVAC Cooling Tower aids in disposing of heat from the water-cooled chiller or water-cooled condenser of the system. A cooling tower cannot properly cool down if it has plugged spray nozzles, fouled fill, or is coated in dirt and debris that restricts airflow. These issues strain fans and pumps, which must run longer to achieve the desired water temperature. The chiller's efficiency also suffers if a cooling tower cannot maintain the desired condenser water supply temperature.



Dirty cooling tower is the perfect breeding ground for slime or biofilms, which can swiftly infiltrate the entire HVAC system. Biofilms are microorganisms that grow in a group and are held together by a slimy film of microbial secretion. They can clog pipes, reduce the efficient transfer of heat, cause microbial corrosion, and more. Biofilms can be pretty difficult to remove once they take root, even after using high chlorine and other disinfectants. Hence, to avoid biofilms, it is better to seek out cooling tower cleaning services in Manhattan and Newark through dependable companies like Air/Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation promptly.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation offers various HVAC cleaning services.