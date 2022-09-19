Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation Offers Air Conditioner Coil Cleaning in Newark and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 --Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation has provided HVAC System Cleaning for several years. They are also a great source to seek out services related to portable air conditioning units in New York City and Manhattan, New York. The project managers, supervisors, and technicians of Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation are NADCA Certified, OSHA Certified, and extensively trained in all aspects of HVAC System Cleaning.



Transferring heat from inside a building to the outdoors is essential to effective and efficient air conditioning. With time, dust, grime, debris, and dirt start to coat the coils of the air conditioners, becoming insulators that trap heat. Due to this, air cannot flow properly over the coils, causing hindrance in the heat transfer process. This can compromise the entire cooling process, making the air conditioning unit work harder and use more energy to produce the desired amount of cool air. As per the US Department of Energy, 25 to 40% of the energy used for heating or cooling is wasted. Apart from reducing cooling, dirt coils may even lead to overheating of the compressors and frozen evaporator coils. Such a situation would increase the risks of mechanical failure, which is likely to incur high repair costs. To steer clear of these hassles and expenses, it is essential to avail services of air conditioner coil cleaning in Newark and Manhattan, New York through popular companies like Air/Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation.



Air conditioner coils can be of multiple types. Fortunately, the Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation technicians are proficient in cleaning all of them. These technicians are equipped with the proper PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), cleaning tools, and skills to get the job done right the first time. They have the experience necessary to assess a system and identify the most effective method to clean its coils efficiently and swiftly.



