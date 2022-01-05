Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation Offers Cooling Tower Cleaning Services in Newark and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2022 --Cooling Towers are an essential element of demand for any industrial facility. Chemical factories, nuclear power plants, and huge HVAC systems use cooling towers. They take the heat out of hot water and release it into the air.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation delivers excellent cooling tower cleaning services in Newark and Manhattan, New York. With years of expertise and experience dealing with water systems, the professionals travel across the United States. To prevent penalties and potential health hazards, they have the expertise to bring the cooling tower systems up to OSHA regulations.



If the fill is foul, the spray nozzles are blocked, or the cooling tower is coated in dirt and debris obstructing airflow, the cooling tower will not cool effectively. As a result of working harder to obtain the required water temperatures, fans and pumps are put under additional strain. As the cooling tower cannot maintain the proper condenser water supply temperature, the chiller's efficiency suffers.



Biofilms (slime) thrive in unclean cooling towers and may swiftly penetrate the whole HVAC system. Biofilms are clumps of microorganisms bound together by a sticky layer of microbial secretion. An essential thing to know about biofilms is that they serve as a protective barrier for the Legionella bacteria that cause Legionnaires' illness, allowing them to flourish unhindered.



Biofilms are a problem for any cooling tower. They block pipes, restrict heat transfer efficiency, encourage Legionella transmission, and induce microbial corrosion. When debris and dirt accumulate in stagnant conditions in lines, drains, side stream filters, and other equipment, these areas create a popular biofilm breeding ground. Even with high quantities of chlorine and other disinfectants, they're challenging to get rid of after they've taken hold.



OSHA recommends cleaning cooling towers twice a year as part of the HVAC maintenance. Cleaning must be done more often if microbiological growth is identified during an examination. New cooling tower systems that have been out of service for more than five days should be cleaned and disinfected before being placed back into service to reduce the risk of Legionella.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation cleans cooling towers to perfection, providing over 50 years of experience to each project. They offer exceptional cooling tower cleaning service to business clients from Moonachie to New York City, Weehawken to Newark and Jersey. Their professionals are qualified to evaluate the system to identify optimum cleaning methods.



For more information on HVAC cleaning in Newark and New York City, New York, visit https://www.airrefcorp.com/hvac-cleaning-weehawken-moonachie-newark-jersey-city-nj-new-york-city-ny/.



Call New York (212) 594-0300 or New Jersey (201) 866-8500.



About Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation

Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation has provided quality HVAC System Cleaning to clients in Moonachie, New York City, Weehawken, Newark, and Jersey City for over 50 years. Air Ref is the company customers turn to when they require portable cooling or heating equipment. They are aware that they give direct-to-site delivery and, if necessary, installation. They're open every day of the week, at all hours of the day.