Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation Offers Portable Air Conditioning Units in New York City and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 --Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation is a reputed service provider of air conditioner coil cleaning in Newark and Manhattan, New York. For decades, this company has devoted its resources to the pursuit of excellence in providing HVAC cleaning services. Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation is a family-owned and operated company. They take an inherent pride in delivering quality workmanship that has never wavered for three generations. Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation's staff members also include dedicated individuals who share the company's commitment to excellence. These NADCA-certified project managers, supervisors, and technicians are adequately trained and have years of experience, which allows them to handle distinguished HVAC-related tasks effortlessly. NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association) was founded in 1989 to establish quantifiable standards so consumers could have a verifiable level of cleaning performance. NADCA and OSHA certifications of the Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation staff underline their expertise and high quality of workmanship.



Portable air conditioners are affordable, effective, and easily transportable solutions for temperature control problems. Movin Cool was responsible for introducing the first portable cooling product in the world in 1982, giving rise to a whole new industry. They are still an industry leader in portable spot cooling solutions. Movin Cool is aligned with DENSO, which is the largest manufacturer of air conditioning systems in the world. Every Movin Cool system undergoes a rigorous testing process, which includes three-axis vibration and thermal shock to exposure to 8 different kinds of dust particulates.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation can offer versatile and durable portable air conditioning units in New York City and Manhattan, New York for almost any temporary cooling requirements. Their equipment is available in multiple sizes and can cater to distinguished commercial space requirements.



Call Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation at (212) 594-0300.



About Air/Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation

Established in 1966, Air/Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation offers HVAC-related services and solutions to people across Moonachie, Weehawken, Jersey City, Newark, New York City, and nearby areas.