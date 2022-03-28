Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation Specializes in Cooling Tower Cleaning in Manhattan and New York City, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2022 --An HVAC cooling tower cools a building or facility by sending cold water down the tower to exchange heat with the structure's interior. Besides, they remove bacteria, dust, pollen, bugs, and other contaminants from the air as long as they perform correctly.



Without regular maintenance, which includes regular cleaning, these contaminants significantly affect the functionality and performance of the system. The reliability of the entire HVAC system may suffer, ultimately resulting in system failure.



Besides, the negligence in cleaning the system causes the motors to burn out. Sometimes, the damage becomes so severe that towers need to be rebuilt. Luckily all these can be better avoided with cooling tower cleaning in Manhattan and New York City, NY.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation offers specialized services for cooling tower cleaning with precision and care. They have extensive tools and technology to clean the cooling tower so that it can perform for long.



The dirt on cooling towers adds strain on the fans and pumps, causing them to work hard. In case the cooling tower fails to maintain the desired condenser water supply temperature, the chiller also performs miserably.



Besides, a dirty cooling tower is the ideal breeding ground for biofilms, which can swiftly penetrate the whole HVAC system. Biofilms are clumps of microorganisms that thrive in a group, held together by a sticky layer of microbial secretion.



These biofilms serve as a protective barrier for the Legionella bacteria that cause Legionnaires' disease, allowing them to thrive unabated. Biofilms are not suitable for the cooling system. Not only do they clog pipes, but they also restrict heat transfer. Besides, they encourage bacteria transmission while causing microbial corrosion.



As dust and debris collect in the stagnant conditions in lines, drains, side stream filters, and other equipment, biofilms thrive on. Once they take root, they are difficult to remove. Even high levels of chlorine and other disinfectants won't help.



