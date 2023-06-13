Air Ref Introduces Cutting-Edge Portable Heater Rental Services in Newark and Jersey City

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2023 --Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp, a renowned provider of innovative HVAC solutions, is excited to provide state-of-the-art portable heater rental services in Newark and Jersey City. These advanced portable heaters are set to revolutionize the heating industry by providing residential and commercial customers with efficient, reliable, and cost-effective heating solutions.



Air Ref understands the importance of comfort and convenience when it comes to staying warm during the chilly winter months. With their latest offering of portable heater rentals, Newark and Jersey City customers can experience unparalleled warmth and coziness in their homes, offices, or event spaces. These portable heaters are designed to deliver powerful heating performance while maintaining energy efficiency.



One of the key advantages of Air Ref's portable heater rental service is its versatility. Whether customers require temporary heating solutions for a construction site, an outdoor event, or a temporary living space, these portable heaters can meet various heating needs. The compact and lightweight design allows easy transportation and setup, making them ideal for multiple applications.



Air Ref's dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond the quality of its products. Their team of highly trained professionals is available to provide expert advice and assistance in selecting the right portable heater for specific needs.



Get in touch with them for spot heater rental in NYC and Newark, HVAC duct cleaning, and more.



Call NY at (212) 594-0300 or NJ at (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air Ref

Air Ref is a recognized provider of innovative HVAC solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services in Newark, Jersey City, and the surrounding areas. They offer HVAC duct cleaning, as well as portable ac rentals.