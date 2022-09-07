Air Ref Is the Trusted Source for Portable AC for Emergency Cooling in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2022 --The plus point of having a portable air conditioning unit is that it can be carried around and meet the emergency situation's needs. That is why it pays off to invest in a portable ac unit. Air Ref is a well-known company that can provide portable AC for emergency cooling in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York. Portable ac units from Air Ref are effective and affordable, and they are rightfully the quickest transportable solutions for all emergencies. The Movin Cool department of this company has been providing durable, versatile units the client needs for any temporary cooling application requirements.



Sometimes, one's workplace might not be cool enough for comfortable working, or the existing system is not functioning correctly. The hot and humid environment can take a toll on productivity. That is when portable ac units come in handy. The portable ac units are perfect for spot cooling and providing much-needed relief. Getting a portable ac unit can take care of the emergency situation without putting an extra financial burden on the owner to install a new one or shell out money on repairs. All portable AC for emergency cooling has several features to make them as effective as possible. Their units are programmable, allowing clients to run them at odd or off hours. They are also compact units able to fit into any space needed. The units also feature wireless connectivity to provide performance stats whenever and where ever you desire.



Air Ref has provided services and quality products for over 50 years. They are a trusted source and can meet one's need for any number of portable units that their clients require. There are various portable units to choose from, like Climate Pro D Series, Climate Pro K Series, and more. Whether a small space or a big commercial facility, Air Ref can assist with meeting the cooling requirements at any time. With consultations available 24/7, their technicians can deliver and install the unit one needs with minimal interruption to normal activities.



Get in touch with Air Ref for a small portable AC rental for hotel rooms in Jersey City and Manhattan, New York.



Call NY: (212) 594-0300or NJ: (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air Ref

Air Ref brings over 50 years of experience in meeting the cooling requirements of its customers. They offer a wide range of portable ac units for various commercial applications, HVAC cleaning, and more.