Air Ref Offers Portable AC Rental in Englewood and Hoboken, New Jersey

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2023 --Focusing on customer comfort and convenience, Air Ref aims to provide residents and businesses with flexible and efficient cooling solutions for any indoor space.



As temperatures rise during the summer, a reliable cooling system becomes essential for staying comfortable and productive. Air Ref understands the importance of providing convenient and cost-effective cooling solutions, and their portable AC rental in Englewood and Hoboken, New Jersey offer a practical option for both short-term and long-term cooling needs.



The Movin Cool Department of Air Ref provides durable, versatile units that one needs for any temporary cooling application requirements. With over 100 portable units available,the company can deliver exactly what the client needs to keep things cool and comfortable, whether it's a small area or an entire building. Their portable ac units are available in a variety of sizes to accommodate many different commercial space requirements.



MovinCool introduced the world's first portable cooling product in 1982. MovinCool is aligned with DENSO, the world's largest manufacturer of air conditioning systems. Every MovinCool system undergoes rigorous testing, from three-axis vibration and thermal shock to exposure to 8 different kinds of dust particulates.



With consultations available 24/7, the technicians can deliver and install the unit with minimal interruption to one's everyday activities. The portable AC units are designed for hassle-free installation, allowing customers to quickly set up the cooling system without requiring complex installations or modifications.



Call: NY: (212) 594-0300 or NJ: (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air Ref

Air Ref is a leading provider of HVAC solutions. The company offers various HVAC services, including portable AC rental, installation, repair, and maintenance. Their skilled professionals are committed to delivering efficient and reliable cooling solutions to residential and commercial customers.