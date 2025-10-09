Air Ref Offers Spot Heater Rental in Lodi and Manhattan, New York

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2025 --Air Ref is a well-known and reputable name in the local HVAC market in New York, specializing in HVAC services and spot heater rentals. The rental service is designed to deliver targeted heating solutions to various industries, enterprises, and applications. The comprehensive service for spot heater rental in Lodi and Manhattan, NY is specially offered to offices and schools, warehouses and factories, construction sites, and retail and restaurants.



Several businesses require supplemental heat to ensure optimal working conditions in large spaces. Air Ref strives to deliver the best solution to such establishments with minimum disruption and delay. The company aims to provide a comfortable environment during the colder months, enhancing customer and employee comfort in commercial enterprises. Air Ref's spot heater rental service also caters to temporary needs, facilitating operation in unheated spaces for a short period.



The company offers portable spot heaters that are easy to set up and capable of promptly delivering warmth to targeted spaces. Air Ref is the name to trust whether the need is for short-term or long-term purposes. Clients can also choose from a range of heater sizes and capacities to suit specific requirements. The team of experienced professionals guides clients through selecting the appropriate heating equipment and offers ongoing support throughout the rental period.



To know more about the services, call NY: (212) 594-0300 or NJ: (201) 866-8500.



About Air Ref

Air Ref is a family-owned and operated business that delivers high-quality HVAC services across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Specializing in portable air conditioner rentals, HVAC cleaning, and commercial air duct cleaning, the company has built a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction over the years of offering service.