Air Ref Provides Dryer Vent Cleaning in Newark and New York City, NY

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --Dirty, clogged, and poorly maintained dryer vents can pose a fire risk, reduce the dryer's operational efficiency, and increase energy costs. Residential and commercial property owners should conduct annual maintenance and routine checks to ensure optimal operational efficiency of the dryer vents. Air Ref is a well-established name in New York's HVAC industry, offering specialized dryer vent cleaning services in Newark and New York City, NY, as well as surrounding regions.



The company provides comprehensive cleaning services, including dryer vent inspections, debris removal, lint extraction, and duct sanitization. Upon completion of the process, the professionals also conduct a performance verification program to ensure the unit's optimal functionality. The company strives to adhere to safety standards, enhance energy efficiency, and maintain optimal indoor air quality in residential and commercial properties through its specialized dryer vent cleaning services.



Air Ref's commitment to service excellence and dedication to client satisfaction have made the company a trusted choice for portable cooling solutions, HVAC cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning. The company assures the use of proven methods, advanced techniques, and cleaning solutions to offer best-in-class cleaning services. The team of trained technicians, backed by experience and expertise, ensures that the cleaning service is conducted with care, professionalism, and precision. The experts prioritize an optimally operating dryer vent system in properties.



Air Ref's goal is to deliver service that protects the space, supports the unit, and offers clients peace of mind. The company caters to different kinds of properties, including multi-unit apartment buildings, retail stores, and family homes. The team treats each job with the same level of technical excellence and client service. Clients who trust the experts can benefit from reduced downtime, lower utility costs, and greater safety compliance.



Call NY at (212) 594-0300 or NJ at (201) 866-8500 for details.



About Air Ref

Air Ref is a top-tier HVAC cleaning and climate-control solutions provider based in New York, serving residential and commercial clients across the region. The company offers portable AC rental, HVAC cleaning, duct and coil restoration, and dryer vent cleaning service, emphasizing service excellence, client satisfaction, and safety.