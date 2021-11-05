Air Ref Specializes in Commercial HEPA Filters in Jersey City and Manhattan

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2021 --HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters trap harmful pollutants, including dust mites, smoke, pollen, and radioactive particles, forcing air through a fine mesh. Commercial HEPA filters in Jersey City and Manhattan are beneficial to the medical, food processing, OEM, and data center industries. Pre-filters should be cleaned or replaced every week, while HEPA filters should be replaced every 12 to 18 months.



Larger commercial facilities house different people with various levels of sensitivity to small particles. According to studies, indoor pollution levels are two to five times greater than outside levels. Indoor air pollution has also been identified as one of the top five environmental health risks. With this in mind, Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corp is dedicated to offering the best air filtration solutions in the market to their clients that operate in commercial settings.



Air filters can capture a wide range of airborne contaminants that might cause significant issues, from visible dirt to tiny germs. Custom air filters are available for various applications, including air handling units, ventilation duct systems, outdoor air plenums, and clean rooms. The knowledgeable staff at Air Ref has helped companies in Moonachie, New York City, Weehawken, Newark, and Jersey select the best air filter for their needs.



If someone's device is uniquely sized, one needs to utilize bespoke air filters. They can produce nearly any size furnace filter or customized AC air filter that is desired. While no two homes are alike, one may specify the precise width, length, and depth of the filter and the filter quality and quantity to obtain precisely what is needed. Both custom and conventional air filters are installed in the same way.



Check to see if the filter is square. When ordering a new filter, round the dimensions to the next whole number to get the nominal size. In most cases, the filter will be less than the specified size.



Air Ref Condenser Cleaning Corporation has provided quality HVAC System Cleaning to clients in Moonachie, New York City, Weehawken, Newark, and Jersey City for over 50 years.