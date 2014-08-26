Rutherford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Ascribing to the old adage, “Where there’s a will there’s a way.” a New Jersey-based company named Koomus adds practical functionality to the mix. Keeping pace with the innovative simplicity found in smartphone design Koomus has created a chic way to take a call, use a GPS, or listen to an iTunes library while driving. Launched on Amazon in March, the Air Vent Car Mount is already a consumer favorite and a #1 Best-Seller in its category.



The smartphone car mount is a well-designed answer to convenience while on the move. The mount attaches to the air vent of a car and provides a stretchable clamp that will hold a smartphone device measuring 1.5” to 3.5” wide. Compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Android and all other smartphone devices the car mount from Koomus uses a ball head design to rotate 360 degrees. This puts the power in the hands of the driver as they choose what angle has the best eye view.



Shannon Kim, director & Co-founder of Koomus said of the product’s launch, “We weren’t surprised when the Air Vent Car Mount made it to the top of Amazon’s car mount category. We knew we had a beautiful, well-thought-out design. A design that we’ve been happy to implement in car mounts that attach to a dashboard, a windshield, a CD slot. We also have bike mounts for smartphones and tablet mounts as well. Easy to use, no assembly required, what could be simpler?”



Koomus is a company that specializes in smartphone solutions for outdoor-related activities. Designing sleek products for consumers with busy urban lifestyles Koomus offers the marketplace smartphone mounts for vehicles and bikes. Koomus also brings to market chic smartphone cases, tablet mounts and bluetooth speakers.



