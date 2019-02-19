'Airbnb of Airport Parking' OnAirParking.com to Launch Cheap City Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --On Air Parking is making travel cheaper on the ground by giving away unbranded parking in five-star facilities at affordable prices. CEO Patrick Murray announced that the company has plans to launch in the city parking market 'very soon'.



"We've proven that airport parking can be made cheaper," said Murray. "Now we're looking to do the same for city parking."



"We've been called the 'Airbnb of airport parking' but we think we're doing something entirely new and different."



The company made news last year after launching in major airports like the Denver International Airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.



Following the success of its popular airport parking deals, the company is optimistic the 'unbranded' approach will work equally well for city parking.



Presently, the company has two locations for city parking; one at Journal Square in New Jersey for $5.99 a day and the other Lenox Hill parking in NYC for $9.99 a day.



Here's how unbranded parking works: travelers search for parking in the location they want on the On Air Parking website and make a purchase on their preferred dates. Soon after they are sent an email containing complete information about their reservation, including the address.



Only after a purchase is made do travelers find out which parking lot they have been partnered with.



Murray admits the unbranded approach might sound risky to travelers, which is why the company offers cancellations at any time for free.



"We know this is a new way of purchasing parking," said Murray. "But we're confident we have the best partners in the best locations."



"It's only a matter of time before everyone catches on to what we're doing and our cheap parking deals."



