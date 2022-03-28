AirCom Excels in Radiant Barrier Insulation in Hayward and Oakland, California

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2022 --Installed in attics, the primary function of radiant barriers is to reduce summer heat gain and cooling costs. The highly reflective material in the barriers reflects radiant heat rather than absorbing it. They don't, however, reduce heat conduction like thermal insulation materials.



Combined with traditional insulation and proper caulking and sealing, a radiant barrier prevents heat from escaping when it is cold. Thus it keeps the home warmer and more comfortable during winter.



Besides improving energy efficiency, radiant barrier insulation lowers utility costs, primarily if HVAC and duct systems are located in the attic.



AirCom Insulation and Rodent Proofing Services bring their industrial experience in radiant barrier insulation in Hayward and Oakland, California.



They offer free inspection and free professional consultations in-home and over the phone. As a local and family-owned business, AirCom Insulation and Rodent Proofing Services treat every client equally.



The technicians at AirCom are fully licensed, bonded, and insured to deliver the ultimate result. Providing 100% satisfaction is their guiding ethos.



At AirCom, they take pride in going the extra mile. Their goal is to deliver a first-class service experience and complete satisfaction on every job.



They recommend radiant barriers because it adds R-value to boost thermal efficiency. A double-sided radiant barrier will have materials in its core that add R-value and ensure thermal resistance compared to normal insulation.



What sets it apart from the traditional insulation is that the radiant barrier will never settle, thereby keeping the R-value intact. On the other hand, traditional insulation loses its quality, meaning uneven heat transfer from warm to cold.



Moreover, radiant barriers are excellent insulators for wrapping ducts, hot water tanks, and water lines.



For more information on attic insulation replacement in Oakland and Pleasant Hills, California, visit https://aircomsf.com/services/attic-crawl-space-insulation-replacement-hayward-walnut-creek-concord-ca/.



Call (888) 532-4726 for more details.



About Aircom

Aircom is a family-owned business that has been proudly serving the San Francisco Bay area since 2015. They are fully licensed, bonded, and insured. The crew has more than ten years of experience. It has helped thousands of happy customers solve their problems, from rodent problems in the attic to efficiency upgrades to lower their energy bills to clean HVAC systems for better in-home air quality.