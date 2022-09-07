Aircom Helps with Crawl Space Encapsulation in Oakland and Concord, California

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2022 --Homeowners are often clueless about the condition the crawl space of their house is in. Once the house is built, this space potentially goes beyond notice. Most homeowners do not realize that the crawl space can quietly turn into a space for trouble over time. When the crawl space is not looked after, it accumulates dirt, dust, and debris. Cleaning this space is also troublesome; hence, most homeowners avoid the hassle. There is no place for the humidity to escape, with no ventilation and flat concrete surfaces. Therefore, crawl spaces tend to turn into moisture problem areas. The presence of moisture gives rise to the growth of mold and mildew, which is dangerous for the structure of the house and the residents. All such potential threats can be made away with crawl space encapsulation in Oakland and Concord, California. Homeowners don't have to look further as there is one family-owned company that can help with the job. Aircom has proven expertise in this field of work, and they have been serving the local community for ten years.



The professionals at Aircom will help answer all possible questions homeowners have regarding the process. Crawl space encapsulation, they explain, is the process of applying a moisture barrier to all the exposed surfaces of the crawl space. This has to be done right, and hence professional skills are mandatory.



The crawl space encapsulation process involves creating a vapor barrier on all exposed surfaces in the crawl space. The professionals apply spray foam insulation for its superior R-Value while sealing any possible area where moisture could seep through. The encapsulation prevents the further formation of moisture levels and keeps issues like mold growth, poor indoor air quality, increases radon gas levels, and wood rot at bay. Proper crawl space encapsulation increases the overall energy efficiency of one's home. It also helps save on energy bills and repairs to the house structure, often due to moisture.



Get in touch with Aircom to install crawl space moisture barrier in Walnut Creek and Hayward, California and other services.



Call (888) 532-4726 for a free estimate.



