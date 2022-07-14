AirCom Installs Quality Crawl Space Moisture Barrier in Oakland, Concord, Hayward, Walnut Creek, and Pleasant Hill, California

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2022 --A crawl space is a significant part of a house that is not visible outside. It is a space usually below the floor. Keeping the crawl space protected from mold and mildew is essential to the home's overall health.



Unfortunately, most people are unaware that the crawlspace's structural integrity and overall health can be compromised by moisture. Issues in the crawl space can put the entire house at risk. A crawl space moisture barrier is the right solution to this problem.



Installing a moisture barrier against the foundation wall and all over the crawlspace surface can prevent moisture from seeping into the crawlspace. Using water-resistant tape or weatherproof adhesive to seal the crawlspace is quite a common practice. The result is a dry and secure crawlspace, preventing problems like mold, mildew, and rust.



There are a whole lot of benefits to installing a crawlspace moisture barrier. The crawlspace is very humid and prone to mold and mildew growth. Crawl space moisture barrier helps prevent the growth of mold and mildew by keeping the moisture out of the crawlspace. Moreover, it reduces the risks of electrical hazards that might happen due to the presence of moisture. Protecting ductwork from rust and corrosion is another benefit of the crawlspace moisture barrier. Not only does it reduce the musty odors and allergens, but it also helps maintain a clean, dry crawlspace for storage and easy access.



AirCom is the leader in installing crawl space moisture barriers in Oakland, Concord, Hayward, Walnut Creek, and Pleasant Hill, California. Years of experience in the field have enabled them to provide their customers with the highest quality crawl space moisture barrier installation.



The technicians are certified and bonded, and they possess the know-how for successfully installing crawl space moisture barriers that meet the respective standards of the industry.



