Aircom Offers Rodent Proofing in Oakland and Walnut Creek, California

The attic is one of the few places in one's home that is often neglected. The negligence results in homeowners facing rodent infestation after some time. Rodents find these peaceful places very comfortable to build homes in. It is already too late when homeowners discover the rodent infestation. Cleaning all the mess they have created is not easy to remove and clean. Rodent droppings cause an unpleasant odor in specific areas of the house, often chewing up the air ducts. Even listening to them scurrying down the ceilings and walls is sometimes disturbing and scary. Dealing with all these alone is not possible for any homeowner. That is why it is better to contact professional companies like Aircom specializing in rodent proofing in Oakland and Walnut Creek, California.



Aircom is a family-owned business proudly serving the San Francisco Bay area since 2015. They are fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and their crew has more than ten years of experience. It has helped thousands of happy customers solve their problems, from rodent problems in the attic to fiberglass batt insulation. As the experienced ones, they ask their clients to take the decision as early as possible and opt for rodent proofing the attic before things get out of their hands. The sooner homeowners get the problem fixed, the more likely they can save themselves from costly problems in the future. In addition to solving the current rodent problem, their proactive approach to rodent proofing will help prevent future infestations.



Their trained staff thoroughly inspects the space and identifies all current and potential entry points. Then they identify every area of damage or contamination to the insulation that they might have caused. Only after that do they carry out proofing and sealing based on the findings.



Apart from dealing with a rodent problem, the company also offers fiberglass batt insulation in Oakland and Walnut Creek, California, moisture barrier insulation, air duct, and dryer vent cleaning and more.



