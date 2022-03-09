Aircom Specializes in Fiberglass Insulation in Concord and Hayward, California

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2022 --Many homeowners in the USA are sealing their attics with fiberglass insulation as their insulation material of choice. Today, fiberglass insulation in Concord and Hayward, California, has become a staple.



The possibility of property damage cannot be ignored, especially if someone lives in areas prone to natural calamities. Fiberglass insulation helps resist the elements in the case of both a flood and fire.



While fiberglass is not entirely waterproof, it neither holds nor retains water. The ability to resist moisture makes it a fantastic option that thwarts mold and mildew growth.



Being fire-resistant, the installation of insulation allows for the use of material to be lined within wooden joists. Unlike some popular insulators, fiberglass batts insulation is easy to set up. The thermal performance of fiberglass batts will significantly decline if they're cut to the wrong length or somehow installed incorrectly. Hiring professional technicians will be the best decision for fiberglass insulation.



Fiberglass for attics proves to be a fantastic choice. Fiberglass insulation improves a structure's energy efficiency while reducing heating and cooling costs and making occupants more comfortable.



Additionally, fiberglass insulation controls sound, reducing sound transmission through walls, ceilings, floors, and HVAC ducts.



As a general rule of thumb, one inch of fiberglass insulation increases the sound transmission class or STC of a building assembly by three or even four points. Additional inches of fiberglass insulation add two more points to the STC rating.



