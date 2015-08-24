Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --When it comes time to have an air conditioning serviced, repaired or replaced in Singapore, experts agree turning to an amateur can be a very costly mistake. On the other hand, a very experienced, professional and affordable service does exist in Aircon Servicing Singapore. The contractor specializes in all areas of air conditioning work in Singapore striving to always deliver value for a low price. The company recently announced the launch of their new website designed to better inform about the Singapore air conditioning services their team offers. Customers have responded with enthusiasm.



"We take a great deal of pride in getting the job done right the first time," commented a spokesperson for the company. "We take our work very seriously and always do our best to exceed expectations. Our reputation is our best form of advertisement here in Singapore."



According to Aircon Servicing Singapore, the contractor is happy to offer residential, commercial, and yearly maintenance work under contract. Normal servicing, chemical servicing and complete air conditioning overhauls are all offered at reasonable rates, which stand as some of the lowest in Singapore.



Feedback from clients has been very positive across the board.



Fabian, an expat from the Netherlands living in Singapore, recently said in a five star review, "Great Service – I called them in the morning the A/C broke down and despite it being a national holiday they came on the same day at no surcharge. Great quick professional service!"



For more information be sure to visit http://www.airconservicingsingapore.com



Contact:

Company : Aircon Servicing Singapore

Email : appointment@airconservicingsingapore.com

Website : www.airconservicingsingapore.com

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8aexZawyK0